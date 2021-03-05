GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Lewis & Clark Foundation’s Executive Director, Jay Russell, announced his retirement effective June 30. Russell has served in this position for the past 17 years.
The Lewis & Clark Foundation (LCF) is the non‐profit partner for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, which is owned and operated by The U.S. Forest Service. The Foundation spearheaded the effort to raise the $6 million in public and private funding that built the Center in 1998.
The LCF was a volunteer‐led organization when the Center first opened. Russell became its first full‐time staff member in 2004. The Foundation has grown from an annual budget of $10,000 in 2004, to $330,000, with two full‐time and four part‐time staff.
In 2010 the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Foundation merged with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Association, and the new organization became the LCF. The Foundation owns and operates the Portage Cache Store at the Interpretive Center.
During Russell’s tenure the Foundation has funded a number of projects, including $700,000 for the purchase of five parcels of land directly across the Missouri River from the Interpretive Center. The Foundation purchased the former Wilhelm house directly across from Giant Springs as part of the project, and demolished it. The north bank of the river is largely undeveloped for 18 miles, and the Foundation purchased the remaining parcels to preserve the viewshed and natural landscape along the river.
In 2007, the LCF funded a $330,000 remodel of the Interpretive Center to create new offices and a library for the national headquarters of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. Other projects include funding for the seventh grade Field Investigations program, a heroic‐size statue of Seaman, Lewis’ dog that accompanied the expedition, a new film for the theater and numerous other programs and exhibits. The Foundation said they also fund a summer seasonal internship at the Center, and organizes the annual Lewis and Clark Festival. The Foundation said their newest project is an exhibit, the Lewis and Clark Discovery Display, which opened at the Great Falls Airport on Feb. 22.
The LCF also announced they are accepting applications for the position of Executive Director through March 26, 2021. A complete job description and instructions to apply are available at the LCF website, lewisandclarkfoundation.org.