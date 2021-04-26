Weather Alert

...Areas of Reduced Visibility to Continue through the Morning... Areas of fog, locally dense at times, continues to impact a large portion of Central and North Central Montana this morning. While visibility at most locations experiencing fog have generally ranged from 1 to 3 miles, localized areas down to a quarter mile or less have been observed. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses could be slippery. If traveling early this morning, slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination, and keep low beam headlights turned on.