LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Over the weekend, the St. James Episcopal Church in Lewistown held a walk for child abuse prevention awareness.
April is child abuse prevention month and everyone who came out for the walk helped bring attention to child abuse.
According to DoSomething.org, it's estimated that one in seven children have experienced child abuse and or neglect in the past year.
Donations from the event are going to be used to support programs for prevention and ones that work with victims -- those programs are powered by the Montana Children's Trust Fund at the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Donations may be made to The Montana Children's Trust Fund, P.O. Box 4210, Helena, MT 59604-4210. Additionally, those interested may support the Montana Children's Trust Fund by the income tax check-off.