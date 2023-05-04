LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The Fergus County Sheriff's Office says they are working to remove and dispose of some dynamite found in an abandoned building Thursday morning.
“There is no threat to the public but you may hear a loud boom this afternoon as the dynamite is safely exploded in a controlled environment. Thank you!” the sheriff’s office said.
Malmstrom Air Force Base explosive team (EOD) and the Lewistown Fire Department are also on scene.
