Weather Alert

...Isolated Strong Wind Gusts Possible through this Evening... Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed this afternoon across portions of Southwest through North Central Montana, and are expected to persist through the early evening hours tonight. Isolated instances of wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible beneath the strongest thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm will be capable of frequent cloud to ground lightning, so those outdoors are encouraged to seek shelter when lightning is observed or thunder heard.