LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A Lewistown man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 426 in Fergus County Tuesday.

According to the fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver did not complete a curve, kept going straight and starting leaving the right side of the road.MHP said the driver sharply steered left trying to regain the roadway but started sliding on the passenger side. 

The vehicle slid off the road, tipped over and rolled. MHP said the driver's seatbelt was unfastened and the driver was ejected during the rollover.

The driver was brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to MHP. 

Drugs, alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

