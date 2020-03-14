LEWISTOWN - Lewistown Police say a 52 year old man was found dead from a gun shot wound early this morning.
The call came in a 5:35 am on the 100 block of Crystal Drive. LPD say they immediately started a homicide investigation and are now looking for 47 year old Doug Foster, who is considered a person of interest in this case.
Foster was seen leaving the are in a 1995 green Toyota Tacoma flatbed. The license plate on the truck is 8-31182A.
LPD says Foster could be armed and if you see him or this vehicle you should not approach at all.
If you have any information on this case please Lewistown Police Department at 535-1800