Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to near 100 degrees. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&