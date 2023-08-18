GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In the dark days following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, congress appropriated massive defense appropriations.
In this time, the US Army selected Great Falls as a site of a major air base, and with it was the construction of three satellite airfields as Montana provided an ideal landscape for training crews; one was built in Cut Bank, one in Glasgow, and one in Lewistown.
Back in December, The National Park Service announced the designation of 18 new communities across the United States as American World War II Heritage Cities, and one of those cities was Lewistown, Montana.
The American World War II Heritage Cities Program honors the contributions of local towns, cities, counties and their citizens who stepped into the workforce to support America's war effort during World War II.
"Once they're named the Heritage City, that's it. Forever. So we're lucky to have that in Montana," said Doug Day, a member of the Lewistown Historic Preservation Board.
The Lewistown Satellite Airfield provided training space for B-17 bombers and pilots.
"Airmen would come to Lewistown and train and then go off to fight in the war," said Day.
There are a number of buildings still standing in Lewistown from the satellite airfield, including the Bombsight Storage Building.
The small concrete structure is divided into two vaults, each with a steel door and combination lock; and while it doesn't look like much today in 2023 back in WWII, it was under 24-hour guard and the Norden bombsights remained there when not installed in the airplanes.
The Norden bombsight was a brand new secret piece of equipment that could calculate wind drift and correctly aim the bomb after bombardiers entered the wind direction, airspeed, and altitude data into the bombsight's analog computer.
Crews trained night and day in all aspects of the B-17 and the Norden bombsight and after 1-3 months of training, crews flew direction to Europe.
Nearly 1,000 military crews trained at the Lewistown Satellite Airfield and became a welcome part of the community.
"When they very first started, they flew one of the B-17s over Main Street in Lewistown, which didn't take very long, but with the bomb doors open and everything, I can't imagine how excited those people were at that time and how welcoming they must have been to all of our servicemen to come and train," said Day.
The B-17 is said to have dropped more bombs than any other aircraft in WWII and it can be argued that the B-17 and Norden bombsight was a crucial part to the success of WWII.
"The history would have been different. The war would have ended differently and it developing out of something that looks like a small little shack that made such a huge impact; to me is inspiring," said Day.
The Norden bombsight in Lewistown is the only identifiable bombsight building still standing today in the United States.
"A lot of them were taken down because the government won't leave things up for strategic reasons. But this one in Lewistown still exists, and it's now part of our heritage," said Day.
So, to celebrate their heritage, Lewistown is holding a celebration of being named a WWII American Heritage City.
The event will begin at 2:00 P.M. at the Lewistown Airport Terminal Hangar and will feature self-guided walking tours, ice cream, music, and dancing.
Dave Byerly, who helped Leroy Musik conduct original research that landed the airport on the National Register of Historic Places, will speak at the event and it is free and open to everyone.
