Update, Dec. 11:
The Lewistown Police Department gave an update Saturday saying most spikes are being picked up by vehicles in the west end of town in the G & H St. area.
Public works is reportedly in the area trying to mitigate the situation.
In addition, the police department is now saying a local business is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.
Previous coverage:
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Multiple people have been reporting damaged vehicle tires due to tire anti-theft puncture spikes set up in an uncertain area of Lewistown, police said Friday.
The Lewistown Police Department said in a release they think the spikes were purposefully set up on the road.
LPD is asking the public to let them know immediately if they have any information on the matter. Call LPD at 406-535-1800 or the central Montana Crime Stoppers at 406-538-2746, Callers are allowed to stay anonymous.