Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR LEONA MATHIS HAS EXPIRED. LEONA HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED AT THIS TIME. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON LEONA OR MISTI HARRIS PLEASE CONTACT THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF AT 4 0 6 4 4 2 3 2 3 3 OR CALL 9 1 1. LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE THANKS YOU.