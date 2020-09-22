We are following up after many viewers asked how to handle police officers who aren't wearing masks during the pandemic.
A Captain at the Lewistown Police Department, says the officers are following Governor Bullock's mask directive.
Captain Mike Drysdale says you can ask officers to wear a mask if you see them without one.
“For the sake of the community, if there are some concerns and they do ask the officers should be at least respecting the community enough to do something like that," said Captain Drysdale
Captain Drysdale says LPD issued both N-95 masks and washable cloth face masks to all officers.
“Guys are always carrying those with them so they should always have that available," said Captain Drysdale
Captain Drysdale says officers are doing their best to keep the public and their families safe.
“We always try to take the precautions that way too because it’s not only the community we deal with but our own families. And we obviously don’t want to take stuff like that that we may come across in the general public home to our families and such," said Captain Drysdale
He also says that they are aware this is a hard and stressful time for everyone. So we should all work together to stay safe.