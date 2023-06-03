LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Police in Lewistown are looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run accident at 1st Ave. and Main St.
They are looking for a lifted black Dodge Ram pickup with a chrome/polished grille. The door handles and the front bumper are also polished, and the truck has aftermarket rims and tires.
A KTM dirt bike was also in the bed of the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call 406-535-1800 or Crimestoppers with any information.
