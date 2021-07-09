LEWISTOWN, Mont. - On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Great Falls issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 2:46 pm for the Lewistown area as a super cell thunderstorm made its way to wreak havoc on the town.
Today the town looks as normal as every, but if you make your way by the high school you can literally see the path the storm took. Scattering debris from trees through the streets and causing structural damage to powerlines, billboards, and uprooting massive trees..
Winds reached up to 85 miles per hour in town, and while most residents were safely in their homes, two young people were caught in the middle of everything on their way back from a hike.
"The next thing we knew the lightning was striking right next to us the thunder sounded like it was right on top of the car, there was hail we couldn't see , it was insane. So yeah, we didn't know if we would have to pull over or not," Logan Errecart said.
"I just zoned in, and just decided I had to do what I had to do to get us out of there safely. like I wasn't even thinking about being scared in that moment, I was just like clocked in "this is how I have to drive"," Jane Rooney said.
Rooney and Errecart stayed in their car for ten minutes while the weather passed over them, which is exactly where experts say you should be if you're out in the open during a storm this size.