LGBTQ+ Center in Great Falls Proposes new NDO to City Commission and the public

GREAT FALLS - Following the supreme court's new law decision on protecting LGBTQ rights in the workplace.
The new proposal has Great Falls looking to join Helena, Missoula, and several other Montana cities with their very own non-discrimination ordinance.
For the ordinance to pass there are several steps to go through the first happened last night here at civic center where the city commission listened to the public proposal done by the Great Falls lgbtq+ center.
If the ordinance does pass it will mean people in the great falls area will be protected against being discriminated against based on sex, gender, or sexual orientation.
The ordinance will also cover employee and potential employer interactions, housing, and public accommodation.
Currently, Montana does not have a non-discrimination law in place based on sexual orientation or gender so individual cities have to choose to implement these changes.
“I think it is easy for people to say well we just want people to be nice to each other, let's just treat people fairly let's just be nice to each other, I think that is just a platitude; I think it’s a nice thing to say but if you are someone who has ever been discriminated against those platitudes don’t go very far.” Said Laura Wight, Board Vice President, Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center
The NDO will protect from discrimination in more ways than the recently passed law by the Supreme Court.
The Great Falls City Commission has approved to continue the discussion on the NDO.
The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Facebook page can be found here.
The ordinance can be found here.
The Supreme Court's latest law is here.