GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center is offering an opportunity for people to seek legal advice this weekend. Naomi Simmons-Thorne, a representative with the center, says so many people came forward sharing stories of gender and social discrimination in response to last year's push for a non-discrimination ordinance, the center knew they had to take action.
"We believe that it's a dire necessity for transgender and non-conforming folks in the area,” Simmons-Thorne said.
The center will team up with a local attorney to host a free virtual legal clinic to guide people through the process of filing name and gender marker changes for legal id documents on Saturday, March 3rd at noon. The city commission decided not to pass the proposed non-discrimination ordinance in September, which would have provided additional social and legal protections that are not in place in Great Falls.
"We heard a lot specifically about how difficult it was accessing employment and housing when you don't have congruent documents. When you're in the workplace and your legal documents say one thing but that's not the name that you identify with or the pronouns that you prefer to have used for you, it allows for people to misname you, to to mis-poronoun you, but kind of have a cover for it because they can just say they were referring to what's on your legal documentation," Simmons-Thorne said.
Anyone who wants to update their documents for housing or employment purposes can participate. The event will be hosted on the center's Facebook page, streamed through Facebook Live, and you can find the Zoom link online. People are asked to sign up in advance because there is a limited time frame and they want to assist as many people as possible.
The center plans to host these meetings a few times each year and hopes to talk with people in-person again soon.