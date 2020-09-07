LGBTQ community pushes for a nondiscrimination ordinance

GREAT FALLS- The LGBTQ community is continuing their fight for equal protection, and now they are asking city leaders to hear what they have to say.
The LGBTQ community has requested a nondiscrimination ordinance, and tomorrow city commissioners will listen to decide if this ordinance is necessary for the future.
Specifically, the LGBTQ is looking for legal protection when it comes to housing and public accommodations.
According to ACLU Montana, while state law prohibits discrimination in these areas on the basis of race, sex, religion, and age, it does not protect on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. ACLU says gay, lesbian and transgender Montanans can be fired from a job, kicked out of housing, and denied service at hotels and restaurants simply for who they are.
Jasmine Taylor, president of Great Falls LGBTQ Center, says there is only one federal ordinance that slightly protects this group, but it isn’t enough.
“If you’re doing anything that falls under HUD Jurisdiction there is supposed to be nondiscrimination protection for you. However, that only applies if you’re in HUD housing. So, if you’re just in an apartment with a private landlord, they don’t fall under that jurisdiction. Most people will not be protected by that federal HUD ordinance at all”, says Taylor.
On the other side of things, City Attorney Sarah Sexe, says she believes protection in the state and federal level already exists.
When I spoke with City Commissioner Rick Tryon, he says if this ordinance passes, this could cause more problems down the road.
“It is possible that other groups will want to have a very narrow definition within the city ordinance to cover discrimination against them and I think that’s a big can of worms”, says Tryon.
Nondiscrimination ordinances similar to this one have recently been passed in Bozeman, Butte, Whitefish, and Helena.
Great Falls commissioners are set to meet at 5:30 Tuesday night.
This meeting will be available to the public and comments will be taken in writing or via email.