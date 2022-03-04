GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Many people in the Treasure State have heard the name Alma Smith Jacobs.
But if you haven't, she was a Montana Native who worked as the head librarian at the Great Falls Public Library for over two decades before becoming the Montana State Librarian in 1973.
Now, there is a new award named in her honor.
"Because we want libraries to be a place where everyone feels welcome...We want libraries to make sure that they're living up to the legacy of Alma Smith Jacobs and making sure that everyone is included," said Susie McIntyre, director of the Great Falls Public Library.
She was the first African-American woman to serve in both of those roles and was passionate about libraries, education, the community, and social justice.
It's that spirit that the Alma Smith Jacobs Diversity Equity and Inclusion Award was created, and it will be given to those following in her footsteps.
Each year the award will recognize a library, person, or group whose efforts have improved equity, diversity and inclusion in library services around the Treasure State.
"I think that it's both important to honor our history and understand and learn about our history and that Libraries can help do that," said McIntyre.
Nominations are no longer being accepted for 2022, but you can start looking ahead to 2023.
Nominations can be made by any library board, individual library, librarian, trustee, MLA member, or the Montana State Library Commission.
The first award winner will be announced at the Montana Library Association Annual Conference in August in Missoula.
