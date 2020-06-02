GREAT FALLS - Library staff reacted quickly after discovering what was going on and began filling barrels and buckets with as much water as they could to contain the flooding.
The library is over half a century old and has been dealing with minor flood problems regularly over the last few years.
The price of the project is still being decided on but thanks to an anonymous donor $85,000 of the project will be taken care of.
“This problem right now every time there is a rainstorm either myself or one of our managers or one of our maintenance personal has to come to the library to make sure water isn’t flooding out and that is just really not sustainable,” said, Susie Mcintyre, Library Director.
The library is hoping to get this problem fixed as soon as possible but they told me it could take until this summer before everything is wrapped up.
Luckily no books or major items in the library were damaged by the flooding only some shelving seemed to get the worst of it.