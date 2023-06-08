GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Since the Library Levy passed earlier this week, we sat down with the Great Falls Public Library to learn more about their plans moving forward.
"We are so looking forward to expanding our early literacy services, restoring our homebound program, and increasing services and resources to the whole community," said Susie McIntyre, library director.
They also are going to start offering free parking on July 1, 2023; meaning there is no reason you can't get your favorite book.
They are also looking to start hiring more staff so they can be open 7-days a week and hire another book mobile driver.
While this might seem like a lot of changes, it's all happening slowly as the library won't see increased funding until the next fiscal year, around December.
Overall, McIntyre says she's grateful for the community and transparency is their goal.
"We understand that this is a difficult economic time and that an increase in property taxes, even a fairly minimal one of approximately on average, $4 a month for the average homeowner, that is difficult for people. And we want to be really transparent in how we're using the money and what it's going to do for the community," said McIntyre.
They plan to be transparent by holding a community celebration and open house in July where they will have their plans and details finalized to share with the public.
