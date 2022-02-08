GREAT FALLS, Mont. - All libraries want to encourage kids to read, and Malmstrom's Arden G. Hill Memorial Library is doing just that… but with a twist.
About once a month kids can come to the library at Malmstrom Air Force Base and read to a service or therapy dog.
Organizer, Olivia Strauss, says it helps kids build confidence in reading and they don't have parents, teachers, or tutors correcting them all the time.
It's not a new program but COVID-19 put it on pause; now, it's now being revived.
Strauss and her husband had the idea to bring it back last November.
"It is a stress free low anxiety way for kids to practice their reading skills," said Ashley Mayer, supervisory librarian.
According to the child research and study center, it's recommended kids spend 15 to 20 minutes reading each day on top of any reading done at school.
"Usually I think parents are like 'did you do your reading?', you know every night we're nagging our kids to do their reading and this is a way to get the reading done and not have to make it be a struggle," said Strauss.
Taos is a 10 year old retired seeing eye dog and he's just one of the dogs used to help kids grow and expand their vocabulary by reading.
"This program is really cool because it just kind of gets kids comfortable reading. They're reading outside of the classroom, outside of homework, it's reading for fun. So, we really want to encourage life long love of reading and this is one of the ways we can do that," said Mayer.
While the program is only available to those with base access, the program plans on expanding to the great falls public library soon.
