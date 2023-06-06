GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Due to a lifeguard staffing shortage the Electric City Water park will be closed on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
According to the Great Falls Parks and Rec Department, lifeguards are essential to all communities.
They say having more people know about water safety means that the training goes further than just work; it means that the community is safer as a whole.
"It's important because we live around, obviously, the river. So we want to make sure if something were to happen, those that are trained, they know how to respond, how to react. It also applies like as a lifeguard, you learn CPR and first aid. So should you see something outside of your job, you also can respond and react. And it's just those life skills that you need and you're being a part of your community and making sure that your community is safe," said Jessica Compton, deputy director of the Parks and Rec Department.
Right now the closure is just for June 7, but they will look at this day by day as they work to get more lifeguards trained and hired.
If you or someone you know is interested in being a lifeguard for the summer, click here.
