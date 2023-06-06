Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Meagher County Valleys and Snowy and Judith Mountains. In north central Montana, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Cascade County below 5000ft, East Glacier Park Region, Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Northern Blaine County, Northern High Plains, Southern High Plains, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will bring widespread rainfall to the region, with a widespread half inch to an inch expected to fall between Thursday and late Friday night. A few thunderstorms are expected to develop within this area of precipitation, which could lead to localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. With soils across much of the area already nearly saturated, these rainfall rates could lead to localized flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&