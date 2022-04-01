GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The lineup for the Big River Ruckus in Great Falls this August was announced Friday.
Tommy Castro and The Painkillers are headlining at Riverside Park on Friday, August 12, followed by Paul Thorn.
On Saturday, August 13, Shinyribs and Jason Boland and the Stragglers are co-headliners, followed by Suzy Bogguss and Chuck Mead Saturday afternoon.
The opening act on Saturday will be John Roberts y Pan Blanco, an ensemble of musicians.
Big River Ruckus will open Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 pm and you can purchase tickets online here. Special guest author Craig Johnson of the Longmire mysteries will be present Thursday for the opening day.
You can also volunteer to help put on the event, and everyone who volunteers will receive a Big River Ruckus t-shirt. Registration for volunteers will be available on the Big River Ruckus website soon.
