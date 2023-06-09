LINCOLN, Mont. - Lisa's Run for Huntington's Disease will be taking place on Sucker Creek Road in Lincoln Saturday.
All proceeds for the run/walk will be going towards Huntington’s Disease Society of America, according to the Lisa's Run for Huntington's Disease event page on Facebook.
There will be food and drinks at Hooper Park after the run/walk for a separate charge.
Before attending the even, complete a registration form.
The deadline to guarantee an event shirt was May 17, but a limited amount of shirts will be for sale at the event.
Last minute registration is from 8 to 9 a.m., and the run starts at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.