GREAT FALLS - A small band of Little Shell Tribe members came together Sunday to celebrate their first annual anniversary of getting federally recognized. For 365 days, the tribe marched to the beat of their own drums thanks to a recognition they’ve struggled for across over a century.
“I’m glad to be a part of this, to celebrate this one year because it’s been a long road for everybody,” said Tribal Member Mary Gopher-Parenteau.
Their ability to now access federal funds helped them push forward with new and upgraded facilities announced, like an upcoming clinic and elders society, in their goal of becoming more self-sufficient. Council Member Kim McKeehan says it’s been a learning process.
“One of the things that we’re learning about is what it means to be [in] a nation to nation relationship with the federal government,” said McKeehan.
Of course, Covid-19 hasn’t made any of those efforts easy, but a member of the cultural committee says there’s hope on the horizon. ”There’s hope out there, the vaccines are coming out. So a lot of good things are just around the corner if we stay strong and be positive about that,” said Richard Parenteau.
For Sunday afternoon, they honored those who couldn’t make it to the ceremony through song and prayer, showing gratitude while praying for a return to normalcy in the year ahead.
“Let’s pray for our other brothers and sisters from different races and different creeds across the greatest mother of all, Mother Earth, that this epidemic will lift and we’ll go back to the normal way of life.”
While there’s plenty left to figure out heading into 2021, McKeehan says she invites all members across Montana to give their feedback and input in creating a solid foundation of tribal systems and services for everyone.