“The landless Indians”, the nickname given to the little shell tribe due to a lack of recognition by the federal government. For years their people had been pushed to the outskirts of great falls and were left with nothing to call home.
Today all of this changed as a prayer was said and the tribe’s chairman announces the purchase of hill 57 and the surrounding land. The area will be used to raise cattle and grow winter wheat for the new food sovereignty program. Crops and meat will be distributed across Montana to help combat food insecurity in the tribal and surrounding communities.
Gerld Gray, said reclaiming this land is deeply emotional for him.
“So for us to be able to do this and reclaim this lad that we have always been a part of is really historical for the tribe and it's just a great moment today,” Little Shell Chairman, Gerld Gray said.
If you would like to learn more about the food sovereignty program click here.