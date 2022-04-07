GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Little shell Tribal Health Center is now open in Great Falls.
The Billings Area Indian Health Services announced the opening Thursday, saying the new 10,000 square foot facility provides health care services for the more than 5,000 American Indians and Alaska Natives residing in the metropolitan area of Great Falls, Montana.
“Partnering with the Little Shell Tribe to open a new health center underscores IHS’ commitment to providing quality health care for tribal communities in and around the Billings area,” said Billings Area Director Bryce Redgrave.“We achieved this significant milestone because of the tribe's advocacy. The IHS made this facility a priority during the pandemic.”
The new location is at 425 Smelter Ave. NE in Great Falls and they are accepting patients.
You can reach the center by calling 406-247-7130.
The center will provide primary medical care including behavioral health, pharmacy, laboratory and outpatient clinic services. Future plans to include dental, optometry and radiology services are underway.
“Since gaining federal recognition in 2019, the Little Shell Tribe has worked together with IHS to develop a facility that would meet the health care needs of the local tribal community. The new facility is staffed and operated by the IHS. The Little Shell Tribal Health Center will meet the growing demand for tribal health care in the Billings Area IHS,” the IHS said.
