Little Shell Tribe adds new assistance programs after being federally recognized

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - More than 150 years later the Little Shell Tribe is finally federally recognized, thanks to the National Defense Authorization Act.
Now that the tribe has access to federal dollars, tribal members will have access to programs that will assist them with better housing and health care.
For years Little Shell Tribe was the only tribe in Montana that was not federally recognized.
Chairman Gerald Gray says not having access to outside resources made it even harder to provide his community with a better way of living.
"We looked for any opportunities, grant opportunities that would help out. But if you're not federally recognized you don't get to offer housing, you don't get to offer IHS, Indian Health Service," Gray said.
Since being recognized back in December 2019 the tribe has been able to use federal funds to help launch its health clinic, and residents now have access to housing assistance.
"We’re offering rental assistance to members. The next thing will be an elder assistance and then mortgage assistance," Gray said.
Although there's plenty more work to be done, Gray says this is a big first step.
"Oh, it's huge, when you're able to provide housing and health care, that's the health of the community. If you can provide a roof over someone's head, they’re more apt to be healthier and be good contributors to the community that they live in," Gray said.
Gray says it will take some time before the new programs are launched, but as for the health clinic, that will be open to the public this year.