CASCADE COUNTY - Little Shell leaders say some of their tribal facilities are getting a few upgrades thanks to funding from the CARES Act, as they work on meeting their members’ needs amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
One such improvement includes renovating the decades-old tribal headquarters building, like improving utilities, increasing access for those living with disabilities and creating bigger, more socially distant workspaces.
“We’re not taking a chance of anyone catching this COVID,” said Tribal Chairperson Gerald Gray.
Plus, Gray tells Montana Right Now the tribe’s also upgrading its Event Center’s kitchen, while connecting it to the city’s water and sewer systems. This makes it more useful in emergency situations, according to the chairperson.
”If we do need to use the facility as a quarantine space, with that kitchen now we are able to do something like that if need be,” he said.
These changes should finish by mid-January, as Little Shell’s upcoming clinic ends its first phase of construction. “We need to add a dental area, a vision, a small pharmacy. Things like that that didn’t exist,” said Gray.
Once complete, Gray says Indian Health Services (IHS) will run the facility for its first three years, before tribal staff take over building operations. However, any progress on phases two and three depends on a possible extension of the CARES Act, which may expire later this month.
