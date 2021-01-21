GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While they continue prioritizing older adults, the Little Shell Tribe said it’s effectively in Phase 1B of its vaccination process, inviting members to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine in Great Falls.
After coordinating with local agencies, the tribe said they’re vaccinating up to 100 members Friday, giving them their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Little Shell made the announcement just over a week ago, encouraging local and out-of-state members to call the tribal office. This way, they can sign up for different time slots throughout the day after verifying their enrollment status.
Additionally, the method is the tribe’s way, they said, of showing gratitude to the local groups that help make this possible.
“Cascade City County [Public Health] and Benefis have taken on a lot of this for us, we greatly appreciate it,” Tribal Health Director Molly Wendland said. “So we’re trying to do what we can to kind of alleviate anything, and you know, we want to be available to any members for any of their questions.”
With this in mind, Wendland asks tribal members to avoid calling CCHD, since doing so may delay the process. While Friday’s appointments are fully booked, members can still call and register ahead for vaccinations next week at (406) 315-2100.
Moving forward, the tribe’s looking toward vaccinating younger members above the age of 16, once their incoming shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrives.