GREAT FALLS - Paying bills during the Coronavirus pandemic can get tricky for some Native Americans. With that in mind, the Little Shell Tribe announced a second round of COVID-19 relief efforts towards helping tribal members across the U.S.
Using funds from the CARES Act, Little Shell’s bumped up financial aid from $500 in June to $1,000 this time around.
Chairperson Gerald Gray tells Montana Right Now the tribe launched this program after hearing from members struggling financially with rent, either from healthcare costs or as a result of cut hours and layoffs.
“There’s all kinds of different things that [members] may need. [The relief money] offsets income, offsets purchasing food, purchasing personal hygiene,” said Gray.
This comes after the tribe extended its deadline for a similar program called the Emergency Small Business Assistance COVID-19 Relief Program, designed to help Little Shell farmers, ranchers and small business owners anywhere in the country.
“Especially with the farmers and ranchers after harvesting, now’s kind of the time where the ranchers will ship cattle to market. We have been hearing that there has been substantial loss in both of those industries.”
Only enrolled members above the age of 18 can qualify, with applications either asking how they personally suffered from COVID or how the pandemic’s directly or indirectly impacted their small businesses.
You can apply for either program online, as long as you send in your submissions by Nov. 9th.