GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa has launched a food sovereignty program for those who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribe announced Friday.
The Little Shell Tribe said in a release Friday they have teamed up with numerous non-profit organizations to give food boxes and offer help to both tribal and non-tribal members who faced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These efforts have fed many families, however, we discovered that food insecurity is greatly impacting both the Little Shell tribal community and our neighbors," the Little Shell Tribe wrote in the release. "This lack of access to enough nutritious foods effects households by increasing rates of chronic diseases and causing budgetary stress that in turn leads to the lack of funds for medical care, utilities, and housing payments."
The Little Shell Tribal Council strove to launch the tribal-managed Little Shell Food Sovereignty Program that sustainably confronts food insecurity among the community.
According to their release, the tribe decided to focus their program around Hill 57, one of their historic communities--buying farmland there to grow crops and raise cattle.
“The Tribal Council’s main goal was to ensure that our tribal members and neighbors had access to food during the ongoing pandemic; no child should ever go to bed hungry,” Little Shell First Vice Chairman Clarence Sivertsen said in the release. “The Tribal Council created this program to address the immediate needs of today but with the eye towards sustainability for future generations.”
“For too long the Little Shell Tribe was scattered across Montana living homeless in shanty towns, including Hill 57, forced to face food shortages on the fringes of society,” Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray said in the release. “The Tribal Council wanted to center the program around Hill 57 because it was a symbolic gesture to reclaim our past to ensure that no one could ever call us the ‘landless Indians’ again.”
The Little Shell Tribe said they anticipate to receive its first head of cattle within the next month, and start processing by fall.