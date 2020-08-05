GREAT FALLS - From planning facilities to census preparations, the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians has made steady developments since getting federal recognition. Now, they’re gearing up for a new housing department to better serve its tribal members.
Little Shell Council Member Kim McKeehan said the tribe has worked on getting this department off the ground since January to increase access to affordable homes, especially when it comes to their elders.
With federal funding from the Native American Housing Assistance & Self Determination Act of 1996, McKeehan says the branch will create safety nets for members facing financial hardships, while crafting programs for getting into home-loan markets depending on community need.
“What we hope to do is plan in cooperation with the needs that are expressed from our community and a very qualified housing director,” said McKeehan, with future plans on launching a survey asking for housing-related issues and interests.
Little Shell’s official Facebook page posted a job opening for the position Tuesday, looking for someone with a degree, or experience in public administration, to creatively shape the sector for thousands of members.
“We have a lot of tribal groups in the state of Montana and also elsewhere,” said McKeehan. “The challenges that are to come are about attracting the right applicant and giving them the power and knowledge to create the programs that are going to best serve the people.”
For now, the tribe’s looking at working with local community partners in getting housing off the ground. Great Falls Development Authority President & CEO Brett Doney said GFDA supports their efforts.
“We’re very supportive and applaud the tribe for focusing on healthcare, housing and economic opportunity needs of the tribe members. And we’ll do everything we can to continue to support their efforts,” said Doney.
The department kicks off as soon as Little Shell finds the right hire, with application deadlines landing on Aug. 28.