Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FRIDAY FOLLOWING AN INCREASE IN LIGHTNING ACTIVITY ON THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 16 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER 70S. * LIGHTNING...LIGHTNING ACTIVITY WILL INCREASE ON THURSDAY WITH THUNDERSTORMS WHICH WILL PRIMARILY BE ACCOMPANIED BY LOCALIZED WETTING RAIN. HOWEVER, THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING FOLLOWED BY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY COULD RESULT IN HOLD-OVER IGNITIONS EMERGING ON FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRE STARTS MAY RAPIDLY SPREAD IN DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&