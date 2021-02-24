Little Shell Tribe progresses with health clinic thanks to CARES Act funds

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Thanks to money from the CARES Act, the Little Shell Tribe will have its own health clinic sooner than expected.
The facility provides medical, dental, behavioral and mental health services.
The health clinic is currently in the remodeling phase and Molly Wendland, health director for Little Shell Tribe, says they look forward to meeting more tribal members' needs.
"I think it's a big need for our members. A lot of times they don't have access to IHS services here and we want to take care of our members. We want to give them access to the keeping of the health care and the social and emotional needs that they have," Wendland said.
To survive the pandemic, Little Shell Tribe has partnered with the state and Cascade County to get tribal members vaccinated.
These members have also been able to visit the Indian Health Services, but receiving care is not always easy.
"Some of the services that aren't available there, they would be driving to Browning or Fort Belknap, quite a ways away to get those services," Wendland said.
Ever since the tribe was federally recognized in December of 2019, Wendland says they've been able to receive funding from the government to help move the project along faster.
"We are so excited; we just can't wait," she said. "It’s been a really cool process. Someone asked us the other day, 'Well isn't it kind of scary?' and we thought, 'Well we don't know that.' We've really taken the time to think about being scared about it. We’re just moving forward and so excited to be able to provide this for our members."
Wendland says the health clinic will partner with IHS for a few years before the Little Shell Tribe takes over operations on its own.