GREAT FALLS - Money from specialty license plates has benefited the Little Shell Tribe since at least 2012, but a law approved in 2019 that removes less popular plates could impact that funding.
Under the ruling, tribes and non-profits needed at least 400 active plates by July 1 to avoid getting them revoked. The tribe recently reached around 320 sold two weeks ago, after getting 305 in circulation around April 27, according to Tribal Chairperson Gerald Gray.
Gray says he’s encouraging people to call Governor Steve Bullock’s office for a possible year-long extension, since hundreds in plate sale profits go towards supporting local tribal facilities. On average, Little Shell would get around $300/$400 a month for utility bills, building insurance and property taxes.
“When we pay property taxes on like, for example our event center, all [tribal members] are eligible to use that for gatherings,” said Gray. “It kind of puts a dent in our pocketbook so to speak, which we now have to find other sources to do that.”
Additionally, Gray says COVID-19 may have played a role in plate sales due to limited face-to-face interaction starting mid-March.
If no extension comes around, Gray said he and other Little Shell Leaders will look at re-applying in the near future.