GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The History Museum and others are bringing live jazz back to Great Falls from 6:30-9:00pm on Friday, September 15.
'A Night at the Ozark' will feature Afro-Cuban jazz music, a dance floor, and Indian/East African food by Saibeen Aacord.
The Ozark Club was a jazz club that in the time of segregation was bringing everyone together through music for nearly three decades.
Now, the memory of the Ozark Club lives on at the History Museum in Great Falls.
In September, jazz musicians from around the state will come to Great Falls and offer jazz clinics prior to the show with students from Vaughn, Fort Shaw, Highwood and Belt schools.
'A Night at the Ozark' aims to recapture the atmosphere of the historic Ozark Club with some of today’s best jazz talent under the Big Sky: John Roberts on vocals, trombone, and keys; Merle Roberts on bass and vocals; Cody Hollow on congas and vocals; Sam White on saxophone; Raphael Lopez on guitar and Matthew Devitt on drums.
For more information, you can call The History Museum at 406-452-3462.
Tickets are $60 for museum members and $75 for non-members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.