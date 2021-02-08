Local agencies cooperate to help speed up vaccine rollout

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - "We have several staff at the vaccine clinics on a daily-basis and those are only going to increase as we keep moving forward," Trisha Gardner, health officer for Cascade City-County Health Department said.
Months ago, health centers ran into issues with low staffing numbers and officials say those demands are still needed.
Cascade County health officials say they're still waiting on more help with the vaccination process but so far, they're keeping things under control.
"We had one day that was a little hiccup, but otherwise they've been really smooth. People don’t have to stand outside or wait in line. They're getting in and getting registered in a few minutes and then moved on to the vaccination. All around it's been a smooth process," Gardner said.
Thanks to the cooperation between agencies, citizens are getting the help they need without any delays.
"I’ve loved watching everybody working really well together and everybody is contributing. Everybody's excited to be there and excited to be a part of this roll out and community effort. Everybody knows their job, they know what they're doing, so people come in and they get taken care of and they get to go home in a fairly reasonable amount of time," Gardner said.
As Cascade County progresses through the vaccine distribution phases, Gardner says we could expect additional staff to be around for a while.
"We’re looking at the next several months needing people to work the clinics," she said. "So between all of our agencies we're all contributing, but we also can definitely still use volunteers to help out if people are willing and available.”