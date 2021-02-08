Local agencies cooperate to help speed up vaccine rollout

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FOR JACLYN MAY, A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, FIVE FOOT, 155 POUNDS, HAZEL EYES, SANDY HAIR. JACLYN HAS NOT BEEN IN CONTACT WITH HER FAMILY AND HAS MADE SUICIDAL COMMENTS. SHE IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO BAKER, MONTANA IN A 2012 MAROON NISSAN ALTIMA WITH A MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 5 3 8 4 5 8 B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF AT 457-8866 OR 911.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&