GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Western Art Week is quickly approaching and while it turns the Electric City into the western art capital of the world for a few days, it's also a time when art comes alive.
Edmond and Sonja Albert are husband and wife who share a love for art and they invited Montana Right Now into their home to take a look at how they prep for an art show.
"Well, it starts at the end of your last show to be really honest with you. Literally the day after that show I'm already securing a date for the next one and that's when it begins," said Sonja.
But before anyone picks up a brush, they smudge.
"We can't paint without that. That's every morning and every night, we smudge constantly throughout our paintings. That's what gives us, that's who we are. That's what gives me the freedom to express myself. Whenever I feel tight and bound up, I smudge," said Sonja.
For Edmond, he was born in Montana and raised on Hill 57 and in 2000 he started pursuing his dream of being a professional artist.
"You're doing your paintings all year round. I'm a little slower painting than most, I like to take my, I like my details, I like everything just right from start to finish," said Edmond.
Edmond focusing on fine art and has participating in the staple event of Western Art Week, the Russell Art Auction, about 10 times now.
He tells us he gets his inspiration from people and nature and was willing to give us a sneak peak at one of the paintings he's working on for Western Art Week.
For Sonja, she is a free flow artist.
"I connect with nature and beauty and I just see things a little differently. I see things in a different way than most people. This is my interpretation of a monarch butterfly, he's been through it. He's still beautiful, battered by the wind, in a beautiful sunset just ready to go," said Sonja.
She uses vibrant colors to portray emotions in her work, last year focusing on blue, and this year it's a different color...
"You'll see me use a lot of reds and oranges. It's for our missing indigenous and for our children at the residential schools. So, that's where my feelings are this year," said Sonja.
This is her second year participating in Western Art Week.
"I live for art and music and family. And I feel like I have a family amongst these artists. I feel that sense of belonging, it's finally come to me and I'll never leave, I'm home," said Sonja.
While you might just think all that goes into prepping for a show is making sure the art is good to go, they tell me it's much more than that.
"So, a typically day is going to be constantly having things made and things photographed. Going and securing locations and having pro panels, lighting, we want to make sure we bring refreshments for people. We want people to know they're appreciated. We're sharing a part of our heart and our soul with people, so that's important," said Sonja.
Sonja and Edmond are participating in the Celebration of Native Plains Artists and that show will be held at Montana ExpoPark March 17-20, 2022.
For Sonja, a portion of her proceeds from her art work go to buying supplies as she helps do hair for the homeless population in Great Falls.
