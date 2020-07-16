The Great Falls Police Department has teamed up with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki for a joint press conference about the Governor’s mask mandate today. This comes just one day after Governor Bullock ordered all Montanans to wear masks in public to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
This afternoon Great Falls Police Captain John Schaffer and Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter addressed public concerns over how they plan to enforce the directive.
They say it’s up to the public to do the right thing and wear your mask at all times because both agencies do not plan to issue any tickets to anyone who is not wearing a mask in public. Slaughter and Schaffer are reminding everyone this is a public health order and not an official mandated law.
Individual businesses can make mask requirements in shops and restaurants and refuse service to anyone who does not comply. If individuals enter without a mask or refuse to put one on, against the business’s orders, then authorities could get involved for trespassing or causing a disturbance. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says people shouldn’t be calling 9-1-1 to report mask violations across the Electric City.
“It's just imperative that people of CC understand the 9-1-1- system is not for a mask directive. This is a health code issue this is not an emergency call issue. Please please do not use the 9-1-1 system to call to report a business or someone who's not wearing the appropriate personal protection equipment,” said Slaughter.
He adds, it’s important to follow the Governor’s directive and all orders from the Cascade City-County Health Department at this time. People are encouraged to send mask violation complaints or concerns to the C.C.H.D.