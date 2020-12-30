GREAT FALLS - President Trump recently signed a $2.3 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief and government funding package. In turn, providing permanent tax relief for small craft breweries through the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company says this comes down to being able to keep and hire more employees.
"Really, it's a tax break for us. For the last couple of years we've actually had the tax break, but this year what was looming was an increase back to $7 per barrel, which is extremely significant. It would double our federal tax bill," said Jeremiah Johnson, owner of the company.
They make nearly 10,000 barrels of beer a year. So, instead of paying $35,000, they would have paid $70,000 if the tax break hadn't been passed. Johnson says keeping the tax the same benefits his company.
"It's huge that it's permanent. I mean, that could be someone's job in the future as we continue to grow. I mean, that's a huge difference. It’s going to mean... it's probably meaningful in terms of wages for employees or possibly more jobs in the brewery," said Johnson.
Johnson says they've had a successful year as people are buying more beer, but there are still major increases in other prices due to COVID-19.
"Our ability to be able to procure supplies, for us personally. About 70% of our business is canned beer and obtaining our has been very difficult... Shipping costs are way up, availability of materials is scarce," said Johnson.
Johnson says despite COVID-19, he is looking forward to the future as they are getting new equipment and preparing to make even more beer next year.