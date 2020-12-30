Weather Alert

...Periods of mountain snow through tomorrow morning... A Pacific disturbance will bring periods of snow to the mountains of The Rocky Mountain Front, Central Montana, and Southwest Montana, starting today and continuing into tomorrow morning. Total accumulations are expected to be fairly light, with mostly 1 to 3 inches on mountain passes and 3 to 6 inches above pass level. Regardless, this should be enough to make roads over the passes slick and/or snow-covered. Southwest winds will also gust in excess of 30 mph at times through some mountain passes, which could reduce visibility in blowing snow. Those planning on traveling over these mountain passes should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility and road conditions.