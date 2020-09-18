Local business gives away free water bottles to students at Longfellow Elementary

As COVID-19 restricts schools from letting students use water fountains, one local business is stepping up to help.
When Aaron Weissman, the owner of Teriyaki Madness, heard the schools were requiring students to bring their own water bottles, he jumped on the opportunity to make sure students at Longfellow Elementary School had a way to stay hydrated.
“Because our water fountains are off, we get a free water bottle so we can fill them up," said Lily and Am'aray, students at Longfellow.
Weissman found out about the water fountains from his general manager.
“His sister is a kindergarten teacher here at Longfellow and he let me know that they turned off the water fountains," said Weissman
From that moment, he knew he had to help.
“Thought it would be a nice idea to give a free water bottle to every kid at the school, so we did... It makes me feel really good to support our community and support the kids here," said Weissman.
In return, the students now have every opportunity to stay healthy, and they're loving it.
“Are you excited? Yes, yes. Because we get a free water bottle," said Lily and Am'aray, students at Longfellow.
Students are required to keep the bottles at school and Shannon Guilfoyle, the principal, says they will be cleaning and sanitizing them every night.