GREAT FALLS - One local business in great falls has been working to find new ways to bring smiles to the community whether it’s through bringing other businesses together in favorable mashups or trying to make someone smile through a new online video.
As the situation with the coronavirus developed it was time for businesses to get creative and find new ways to persevere.
Over at the roadhouse diner here in town co-owner Tara Beam talked to me about how bringing other businesses in for fun mash-ups and videos was a great way to help multiple local shops maintain sales during this time.
So far we have seen burger mash-ups featuring Teriyaki Madness, Clark and Lewis, Smoked Barbeque and plenty of others.
“What is she up to now and then next day you’re like boom burger mash-up and then you are like yay this is what it is and it’s just a way to get people to laugh and even if they didn’t get to experience the burger mash-up because it was only for one day because we really wanted to get different businesses and we actually captured 7 businesses., “said Tara Beam, Co-Owner Roadhouse
Recently businesses have even taken to the roadhouse to help feed employees during these hard times sharing some good as Tara would say one burger at a time.
They hope to keep the mash-ups going in order to bring more local businesses together so we can all get through this pandemic.