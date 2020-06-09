GREAT FALLS - Checking back in with one local business this week who at the start of quarantine told us they feared not being able to reopen their doors.
Chase Your Dreams is owned and operated by Great Falls local and student Chase Morgan and his family.
Who wanted to bring a family-friendly VR arcade to Great Falls to share how fun these types of arcades are with the Great Falls community.
But during the Coronavirus Pandemic, they were forced to close their doors during the stay at home order and feared because of how new they are as a business they would never open again.
Now several months later the dream is back in virtual reality for Chase and his family who are geared up and taking every step needed to be a safe and fun location for anyone who wants to come in.
“This UVC light right here this kills the bacteria that bacterial wipes don’t normally get to and so we will put this inside of the headsets or where ever this needs and it will kill the bacteria,” said Chase Morgan, Owner Chase Your Dreams VR
Chase Your Dreams uses this light in addition to the current cleaning standards like wipes and sanitizer and right now they are open for online and private bookings for up to about ten people at a time to maintain proper health and social distancing.