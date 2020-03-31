GREAT FALLS - Unemployment in Montana is as of February 2020 at 3.5% which is right around the national average.
However, with businesses facing an unknown timeline of people staying at home it is possible this number could be on the rise.
We spoke with some local businesses to find out what they have had to do in the wake of the corona virus pandemic.
“How close does this put you to having to close the doors?”
It’s a question no business owner ever wants to answer…
“I don’t know, I would say a month maybe two months max,” said Shawn Roberts, Owner Chase Your Dreams VR.
This is the new reality for chase your dreams VR, a virtual reality arcade that opened its doors just over a month ago.
The goal of the business was to have a place for gatherings of fun to happen for people of all ages to be able to enjoy what it is like to step into the virtual world.
However, the plan for this business has had a large wrench thrown into now with events closed and people ordered to stay home.
“I’m also a production carpenter so now my shoes are non-existent, so if you heard what’s happening in Vegas it's shut down too so what the income that was supposed to pay for this place if we didn’t have any customers that’s also gone so yeah its tough times,” said Shawn Roberts, Owner Chase Your Dreams VR.
So what does this mean for local businesses nowhere in Great Falls or across the state?
The community could be the biggest factor, owner of Amy’s morning perk Amy Roberts shared her plan to help the local community.
“I have definitely been pushing other small businesses I’ve been buying gift cards from other small businesses and raffling it off so we definitely have been pushing that to help other small businesses as much as possible,” said Amy Roberts, Owner Amy’s Morning Perk.
Amy’s Morning Perk recently opened there the second location that is now carried out only, while her other has the option of a drive-thru.
Here in town, local businesses have the option of acquiring a small interest loan to help make ends meet and keep the doors open.
Amy told me they plan on offering a free drink to members of the military and emergency service workers in hopes to relieve a little daily stress one cup at a time.