Local businesses look to recover after COVID-19 impacts

GREAT FALLS- It’s been a very rough few months for people out there, thousands of people without a job, looking for ways to make ends meet. For businesses in Great Falls, there’s no exception. Several places around town figuring out new ways to keep their doors open.
Some local businesses were able to overcome the storm and a few new businesses were even able to startup. But unfortunately for others, changes had to be made.
Howards Pizza in Marketplace is officially closed and The Boutique on Central Avenue is only doing business online.
Several other businesses in town have changed the way they’re operating since this pandemic hit, all just to keep their place alive.
Meanwhile, others are actually getting a chance to open their doors in Great Falls for the first time ever.
Central Avenue Meats opened up May 6th and they say they weren’t too concerned about opening up in the middle of a pandemic.
Drew Hicks, the owner of Central Avenue Meats, says, “Not entirely, I mean obviously we were concerned about what the health department regulations were going to be, we wanted to be in line with all that stuff. But so far it’s been pretty smooth; I mean obviously it’s a fairly good time to be providing meat to the public since there’s such a processing shortage. And we’re happy that people are able to get local beef, good quality meat as much as we can get to them through this time.”
As many businesses slowly get back on their feet, the Great Falls Development Authority is helping out the best way possible.
Jolene Schalper, Vice President of Great Falls Development Authority, says, “We’re also working on identifying their working capital needs. Debt isn’t necessarily always the answer, and so we’re trying to help them figure out exactly what their working capital needs are so that they can then plan long term for that.”
According to Schalper unemployment went from about 2.7% to 12% just in the month of April.
Schalper says, “We don’t know the long term impacts, we don’t know how many of those jobs are permanently lost. So we’re just staying very vigilant and very focused on results and on being a value add to the business community.”
The GFDA has already reached out to over 900 businesses across the golden triangle and according to Schalper they have been seeing some progress in getting Great Falls back on its feet.