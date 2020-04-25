Local businesses seek cleaning services

GREAT FALLS- Some businesses have been forced to temporarily shut down during this pandemic, but for others, the workload only increased
ServiceMaster All-Purpose Cleaning has been cleaning health facilities and other businesses for years, but since COVID-19, the demand for their service has gone up.
Brett Berryman, who is president of ServiceMaster, says even as the community begins to open back up, they will expect more businesses to reach out.
“Businesses that weren’t doing cleaning might do it more regularly or more frequently in terms of hitting high touch items in their office,” said Berryman.
As businesses began to reopen, Berryman says that it may cause a change in their staff numbers.
“Where the influx of employees because they lost their jobs… but once they go back to work there we’ll lose probably some of those but then some businesses might back off which means production and the need for us the demands not there so we’ll have to reduce,” Berryman said.
Berryman hopes that their employee numbers won’t reduce at this time, but regardless of what happens, he says they’ll still be well equipped to get the job done.