Local Chef Teaches 'Alliance for Youth' Students Culinary Skills

GREAT FALLS, Mont – A Downtown Great Falls coffee shop is hosting free hands-on culinary classes to ‘Alliance for Youth’ students.
Local chef Nick Stogsdill, a CMR and Culinary Institute of America graduate who works at his family’s Electric City Coffee shop, is serving up his skills and teaching students culinary lessons to carry them through life by showing them how to take care of themselves in the future.
Everyday Electric City Coffee donates their unsold items to the youth program. Stogsdill decided to take things a step further and host some classes.
"It was kind of a happy accident…bringing the arts and teaching to the plate is kind of revolutionary,” Stogstill said.
Alliance for Youth connects students to resources for education and job opportunities; setting them up for future success. Elijah Gopher works at Alliance for Youth and attends Montana State University. He is one of six students learning how to use different cutting tools, make pasta from scratch, and expand their pallets.
According to Gopher, Chef Nick has taught important culinary skills that will carry them through life from just the first class alone. Cooking has become positive new outlet for Gopher, his brother, and friends to express themselves in an open environment.
"It just keeps my mind busy. Just taking your time, just really making it beautiful, it's nice,” Gopher said.
Chef Nick shared different Italian and French recipes, cutting techniques, and safety tips.
"Not only am I helping the younger generation to get away, but I'm also imparting important skills that could help them in the future. Not to join the culinary world but to take care of themselves, and to take care of their family, to take care of their friends, it's a domino effect,” Stogsdill said.
Gopher’s favorite part was digging into their creations at the end. Eventually, he wants to become an entrepreneur and these new skills are shaping his career. Gopher and the students look up to Chef Nick as a friend and mentor, and can’t wait for their next class.
“Food makes people happy. Just cooking with the guys and Nick, it's been a lot of fun,” Gopher said.
Chef Nick wants to be a culinary teacher one day and loves combining his skills to give back to the community. He hopes to host these classes every two or three weeks and the next is in the works. Right now Chef Nick is planning their next menu.