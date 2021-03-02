STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Local chicken farmers are scrambling to adjust plans after continued USPS mailing delays. Farmers tell us it's causing widespread business problems that could lead to less supply on grocery store shelves and less selection in restaurants.
A USPS embargo against shipping live animals has been lifted but one local poultry farmer said the economic damage has already been done. Inclement weather two weeks ago caused a package backlog, further delaying air shipments of chicks. Saturday they were en route once again, making their was from an Iowa hatchery to Living River Farms in Stevensville. Co-Owner Beau McLean said their plans have been hindered during hatching season and he's worried shipping delays could become a regular problem.
"We're concerned that anytime there could be a backup of packages in the future that that same embargo could be placed again and it just cannot happen for day-old chicks because they're perishable. They can't wait an extra day or let alone a week," McLean said.
Normally, Living river Farms is busy taking care of 575 chicks per week, but they're still waiting on a delivery from over two weeks ago. He said his pasture-raised chicks have a tight window after hatching out of state, and delays cost thousands of dollars.
"One batch of chicks lost is about $10,000 lost of gross revenue for our farm. When we have any kind of interruption in that flow, and since we raise them on pasture we're limited for the season...It's really critical we get our shipments on time each week. This time of year for instance, chicks right now that come in go in a brooder to stay warm and when spring comes and it's warm enough for them to go outside they go out on pasture. Those chicks have 3 days from the day they hatch to when they need to arrive at their destination because they absorb the yolk right before they hatch that gives them energy to travel. They can't wait even a day let alone several days," said McLean.
Right now their poultry farm is hurting because they sell to local grocery stores and restaurants. A single shipping delay can cause significant setbacks at local grocery stores restaurants.
"Having a delay of even a week when our inventory is already dwindling this time of year just sets us back an extra week where grocery stores and restaurants will have an extended period of time where they can't receive our chicken which is never the goal of a business," McLean said.
He hopes lawmakers can write up an exemption in these embargos to allow shipment of day-old chicks for their wellbeing to prevent loss in the future.
"I would ask certain members of Congress or whomever has the ability to address this issue for specific wording to be made part of these embargos so that way if there's an embargo in place, it doesn't include those day-old chicks. Those chicks have 3 days from the day they hatch to when they need to arrive at their destination because they absorb the yolk right before they hatch that gives them energy to travel. They can't wait even a day let alone several days. We just ask that there's language put in place in there that exempts day-old chicks from an embargo so we don't run into an issue where hatcheries aren't able to ship the chicks and farms like us, we can't get our chicks and it's difficult for hatcheries to find new homes for all of those chicks in the meantime,” McLean said.
A USPS Representative shared the following response to explain their decision to continue the initial weather embargo an extra week,
"The U.S. Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers. Some Postal Service products require interstate transportation and processing prior to being routed and delivered to their final destination. When shipping live animals, the Postal Service requires customers to utilize its overnight Priority Express Mail delivery services to ensure these packages are delivered as quickly and as safely as possible. In Mid-February one of the Postal Service’s many centralized priority mail processing centers, that also serves Montana, was impacted by severe weather for an extended period of time, and for safety reasons caused the temporary embargo on the shipment of live animals to be implemented, and a delay in live animal shipments across portions of the nation. This temporary embargo has since been lifted."
Ground and air shipments have resumed and local poultry farmers can expect deliveries by the end of the week.