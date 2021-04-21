Local Church, Groups Open Donations for Fire Victims

CHOTEAU, Mont. - After hearing about neighbors losing their homes from last night’s explosion fire the Choteau community is coming together to give them a helping hand.
As crews waited all day for the fire to burn itself out, one church nearby opened their doors for donations early Wednesday morning.
Volunteers at Trinity Lutheran Church tell us roughly 50 or so people came knocking with goods to give.
“As soon as people started hearing that there was a problem, that there was people displaced by fire, the community wanted to help absolutely immediately,” Steve Dogiakos, President of the Choteau City Council, said.
By noon they dropped off dozens of clothes, hygiene products like toothpaste and even pet food for the victims.
“Sometimes our first instinct is to help before we know what’s needed for this, I probably shouldn’t be surprised that we’ve had such a wonderful response,” Kim Peterson the Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church said.
As they continue working out everyone’s needs, Pastor Peterson says financial donations online can go a long way.
“They need to find a place to live, need to put a deposit down on a place to live, need to have clothes and kitchenware and all the things, phone chargers, that we take for granted. So any financial assistance that’s able to be given to them would be hugely helpful,” she said.
Every dollar goes towards a donation account with Opportunity Bank, saying it plans on matching the first $2,500.
“It was just the best option we could come up with to help out the poor individuals,” Charlie Yeager, a Loan Officer with Opportunity Bank, said.
You can also send money by calling or visiting any branch in your area.
The church will give out some of the clothes and items Wednesday, April 21, night as they prepare hot meals for everyone displaced with help from the community.