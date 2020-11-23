GREAT FALLS - This National Espresso Day an Electric City coffee shop is brewing up a way for you to give back this holiday season.
Amy’s Morning Perk has been helping people ‘pay it forward’ for months. They’re doing the same this holiday season using ‘the Giving Tree.’ The concept is simple: people can pick an ornament off of the tree, pay for that item at the cashier, and then Amy’s will donate directly to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Amy Roberts, Owner of Amy’s Morning Perk, explains why she’s stepping up during such difficult times, “I think this year has definitely made a lot of people in need. So I think if we could all come together and help out. This tree is just kind of a little tree to make somebody smile, give them a little something that they didn’t know. Buy them a pair of socks, shoes, lunch, a cup of coffee. We will donate everything that you guys put forth and hopefully we can help some people out in town.”
Ornaments on the tree at the coffee shop list items people need most; like socks, hats, gloves, and snow gear. You can anonymously donate any dollar amount towards that gift and Amy will immediately make the purchase. They’re collecting until December 25th and so far they’ve raised a few hundred dollars thanks to donations from local businesses. Amy says it’s her small way of giving back.
“It’s been a tougher year for everybody, and the community has definitely pulled together and help me out. If I can give back and help out the town and anybody that is in need, if I can do a little bit to help that would be great,” said Roberts.
Later this week Santa will help kick things off. Families can stop by Amy’s Morning Perk inside of the North 40 store on the Northwest Bypass from 12 p.m. to 3 on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Amy hopes to fill up a few bins and match donations.