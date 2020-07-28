GREAT FALLS - Keeping up with local businesses a diner in the Electric City is seeing a boom amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The diner was one of the first locations to jump on the carryout option and we're seeing sales equal to dine in numbers and its thanks to those numbers that they were able to keep their plans months in the making.
Amid the virus, the diner has been able to make several improvements to its downtown location.
One of those is the new outdoor area that added 30 more dine-in spots for the community.
Originally these plans alongside some newly added wine and alcohol options were set to go into place three months ago but having to adapt to the virus took priority.
The diner faced staffing issues with not being able to have enough the amount of hands-on-deck needed to keep up with a heavy influx of orders.
They also dealt with higher prices in meat products and the cost for a carryout order being more expensive to put together then a dine In order.
“I’m feeling a little tired, to be honest, it’s been a very long week, very long months, very long year but that’s what it takes for a business to succeed it takes one hundred and ten percent and that’s what we put in.” Said, Gregory Rogers, Executive Chef and Consultant, Tracy’s Diner
Even with dine-in available, the diners carry out numbers haven’t dropped off at all which has helped push Tracy’s through these times.
The diner lost a lot of its catering bookings during the virus but now another big change on the way will be an in house catering room.