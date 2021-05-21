GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Gabe Cunningham is a junior at Great Falls High School and he's been a member of boy scouts since 5th grade.

He's worked his way through the ranks all the way up to Eagle Scout throughout the years, an achievement only 4 percent of scouts have earned.

Earning 36 merit badges and engaged in leadership positions he made the decision to give back to his elementary school through his Eagle Scout project.

Gabe started his project in January, clocking 138 hours of work.

He constructed four buddy benches with donated lumber by Johnson Madison and paint from the Schulte Family.

"Once we had the materials together we started sanding board, each piece individually. So, the sanding was really the second process. And then there was painting which was kind of the third thing we did. And we put them together," said Cunningham.

Each bench has 17 pieces of lumber and 80 screws. They are painted red, white and blue to represent the school colors. The high school junior measured, cut, sanded, primed and painted each piece of wood to construct the benches.

Buddy benches are used on playgrounds and in lunchrooms at schools around the world.

The concept is simple, if a child feels lonely they can go to the bench as a signal they need someone to play with.

Then other children and go talk to them and include them in their games.

We were able to catch up with one of Gabe's teachers who say he's a role model to the students at Mountain View.

"Overall, Gabe is just a great student. He's always here, he's always present, always engaged," said Danielle Elledge.

Elledge also has a daughter who goes to Mountain View Elementary and she says the kids are very aware of what the benches are and how to use them.

"A couple days later, I think it was Wednesday afternoon she came home and said 'mom, mom I got to use the buddy bench! I saw somebody was sitting and we started to play.' I think she said she was pushing them on the tire swing after that," said Elledge.

"I hope they will help the kids to have a better experience because hopefully they're going to feel less lonely and I think when a kid is less lonely at school, it really helps their overall experience I think," said Cunningham.

Mountain View Elementary School Principal, Jennifer Martyn, tells us that the benches are brought inside every night to make sure they aren't weathered or ruined.

"I'm so proud of Gabe for getting this done," said Elledge.

Gabe tells Montana Right Now that Mountain View was like a second home for him the 7 years he was there.

"My experience from kindergarten all the way to 6th grade was pretty much the same in that I felt like a family. Everyone was there for me and when my mom got sick, my fourth-grade teacher helps a lot, helped us out a lot with that," said Cunningham.

Gabe says he hopes this project inspires a community of kindness because that is what his teachers here at Mountain View Elementary school showed him.