Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts near 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade. * WHEN...From Midnight Saturday night to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. &&