GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Jan. 2, community members around the Electric City are gathering to spread awareness of the reality of human trafficking in Great Falls.
Chelsi Lanphear founded Solid Ground when she moved to Great Falls in October 2020 after not being able to find an awareness and support group in central Montana for human trafficking victims.
She says she has a passion to bring awareness to human trafficking as it's happening everywhere - even in Great Falls.
"It's not just something that happens in large cities, it's not just something that happens to unprivileged foster children. It could happen to anybody. It doesn't matter what class you are, what color you are, or what religion you are. It happens... and It's important because it could be your family members and one of your childhood friends that got trafficked and nobody speaks out it," Lanphear said.
Solid Ground is an organization that provides a safe place for victims and survivors of human trafficking to come together and share their stories.
"The first Saturday of every month, unless there is a holiday we have a support group that you can join on zoom," Lanphear said.
They also hold 30 minute freedom walks every Saturday morning. They meet at different locations around Great Falls to raise awareness to all types of trafficking.
- Jan. 2, 2021 - 2014 14th St. SW, Great Falls, MT
- Jan. 9, 2021 - Buffalo Wild Wings, Great Falls, MT
- Jan. 16, 2021 - 1000 10th Ave. S, Great Falls, MT
"Walking is freedom, not everyone has the freedom to walk on the streets like trafficked victims. So, being able to exercise our freedom to just be able to walk and share what we have to say with our signs, to me is more powerful," Lanphear said.
Solid Ground is also putting up pull-tab flyers with the human trafficking hotline and other numbers on them for victims to quickly and discreetly grab.
"Not everyone has a pen, not everyone has a really good memory, and not everyone is going to be able to call that number the day that they get it," Lanphear said.
