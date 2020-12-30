Local health officials speak on new COVID-19 variant

GREAT FALLS- A new UK coronavirus variant has been identified in Colorado but health officials say it may not be worse than what we're already dealing with now.
Cascade City-County Health Department says the new variant is more contagious but does not have more detrimental health effects.
Colorado state health officials say a man in his 20's caught the new variant which is the first known case in the US.
Reports estimate anyone with the new strain could infect up to 15 people. There is a possibility the new variant could show up in Montana but local health officials say public precautions remain the same.
“If you're practicing all of the same things, taking those precautions seriously and putting them in place then you should be no more worried than you were with the original. You should be taking those practices seriously anyhow, and that's what's really going to be key to keeping this in check”, says Trisha Gardner, health officer for CCHD.
Although this is the first case that has been identified, Gardner says there's a good chance this could have been around for a while.
"Because it's not causing more severe disease or illness for people, it may have gone undetected for longer within our population.”
In the past week Cascade County has reported a decline in COVID cases, and hearing about this news was the last thing Gardner wanted to hear.
“It's always kind of a bummer. Like dang-it we were making some really good progress, I want to see that continue. People are getting that renewal of hope with the vaccine coming and we're seeing a decrease in numbers and I think that's still there. We can still have that hope for the future. We just need to keep doing the same things for a little bit longer.”
Officials say symptoms with the new strain are not different from normal COVID-19.
The state health lab has sent out information to lab partners around the state to be on the lookout for any new variants.